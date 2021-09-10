The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

