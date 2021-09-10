GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $232,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CommScope by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 391,867 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CommScope by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

