10,172 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

