Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,863 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

