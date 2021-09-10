Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,892,778.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,888. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

