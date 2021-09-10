Arizona State Retirement System Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 120.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

