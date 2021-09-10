Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

