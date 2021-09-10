Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

