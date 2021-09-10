Scott Hensel Sells 3,177 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IT opened at $315.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

