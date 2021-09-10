George John Schuller, Jr. Sells 13,059 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

