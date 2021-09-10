Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $2.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.74.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

