The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.59.

DSGX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

