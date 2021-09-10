Head-To-Head Comparison: Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) vs. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 7.36 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -5.11

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortress Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fortress Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 219.28%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26%

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

