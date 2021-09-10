Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of BDC opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

