Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Associated Banc worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Associated Banc by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.