$0.17 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.