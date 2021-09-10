$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

