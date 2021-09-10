-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,589 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.