Creative Planning Invests $423,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $30.69 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

