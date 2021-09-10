Creative Planning Makes New $455,000 Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $116,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $17.39 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

