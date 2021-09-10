Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

