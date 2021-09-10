Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

CLR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

