New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,723 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.81 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

