Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

