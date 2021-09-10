SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.38 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

