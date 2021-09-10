eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

