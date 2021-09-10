HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 601,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.