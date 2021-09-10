Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

