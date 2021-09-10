Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

