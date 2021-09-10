STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

