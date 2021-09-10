Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

