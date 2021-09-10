Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 22,691 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

