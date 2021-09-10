Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 971,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.67% of Ardmore Shipping worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.