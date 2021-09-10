Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 363,058 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,400 shares of company stock worth $1,028,426. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSBC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $343.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

