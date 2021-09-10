Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.43 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

