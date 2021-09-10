Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1,076.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

