Morgan Stanley Sells 101,829 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

HYLN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.