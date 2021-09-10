Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.