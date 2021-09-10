PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

PAGS opened at $56.39 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

