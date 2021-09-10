Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 6.1%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 13,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

