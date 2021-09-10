Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

