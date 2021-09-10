New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 144,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,477,191 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.23.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The stock has a market cap of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

