EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 2.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 25,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,526,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

