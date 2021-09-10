Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.94

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.94 and last traded at $161.09, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

