Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.10. 31,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,629,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

