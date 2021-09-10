Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

