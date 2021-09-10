John Constantine Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

XPEL stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

