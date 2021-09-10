Lance E. D’amico Sells 27,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APH opened at $75.22 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

