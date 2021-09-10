Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

