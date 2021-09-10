Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

